Raazi: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal film’s shoot halted due to Dera Sacha Sauda disturbance. Will it resume anytime soon?

The shooting of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer thriller, Raazi, which has been taking place in Patiala for past couple of weeks was halted for two days owing to fatal clashes that broke out in parts of Punjab and north India after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two female sect members.

On Friday, violence erupted in Panchkula, parts of Haryana, Punjab and even in Delhi after a CBI court’s order. Thousands of Dera followers, who had assembled in Panchkula, began indulging in arson and loot, burning police vehicles, media OB vans, government buildings and railway stations. 30 people were killed in clashes in Panchkula and Sirsa, the headquarters of the Dera, and over 200 people were injured. The CBI court today sentenced the Dera Sacha Sauda chief to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In the light of all the disturbance, the makers of Raazi had stopped the shoot and asked all cast and crew members to remain inside their hotels.

“Alia and Vicky have been shooting in Patiala since August 17. The shooting was halted for two days because of the violence in Punjab. The team is doing fine. Looking at the current situation, with the verdict in the case being out today, the shooting should resume in a day or two,” a source close to Raazi told indianexpress.com.

Raazi, being directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar, is the story about a Kashmiri girl (Alia), who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky) and spies for the Indian Intelligence. The espionage thriller is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, and will be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. Meghna’s last directorial venture was Talvar, which was based on the 2008 Noida double murder case.

