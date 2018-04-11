Raazi: Everything to know about Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi will hit the silver screens on May 11. Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi will hit the silver screens on May 11.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming espionage thriller showcases Alia Bhatt in the role of a dutiful daughter, a loving wife and a true patriot under the skin of a spy. Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal, who will be sharing the screen with Alia for the first time, will be seen as a Pakistani military officer in the movie. From the moment the trailer of this much-awaited film has been released, Bollywood buffs cannot stop raving about Alia’s brilliance as an actor and Meghna Gulzar’s incredible work behind the camera This Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures backed project will hit screens worldwide on May 11.

As craze around Raazi among cinephiles reaches an all-time high and they shower the film with praises and love on social media, we take you through everything that needs to be known about the film before it hits the theatres.

1. An adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has drawn inspiration for her enthralling thriller from the fictionalised account of the life of a girl who gave it her all for India on her father’s instructions. Written by Harinder Sikka, a former Indian Navy officer, the novel is based on a real-life story of a Muslim woman from Kashmir who turned an undercover agent during the 1971 Indo-Pak war to provide classified information across the border. Sikka, in an earlier interview to The Hindu, has said, “I am yet to fathom how Sehmat’s father, a rich businessman in Kashmir then, could push his daughter to do such a dangerous thing. It was the ultimate test of patriotism for the family. Despite being an ex-soldier myself, I feel proud to admit that I learnt the real meaning of patriotism from her story.” He has also called the book “an attempt to highlight one of the finest examples of extreme loyalty of the Kashmiri people towards India.”

2. A promising star cast

Alia Bhatt headlines the cast of Meghna Gulzar’s film. The trailer and the posters of the film showcased her excellence in her art and yet again the young actor made it much clear that she is the one who is here to stay in the industry for years to come. Vicky Kaushal, who has left a mark on the hearts of the audience with his 2015 release Masaan, also looked impressive in the trailer and the sizzling chemistry between the two leads is making the wait for the film tougher. Apart from Alia and Vicky, it is the ensemble cast of Rajit Kapur (Alia’s father), Shishir Sharma (Vicky’s father), Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat which add stars to Meghna’s film.

3. Picturesque Kashmir

Since the novel Calling Sehmat is based in Kashmir, the makers of Raazi have shot for the film in the beautiful valley. Also, some parts of the movie have been shot in Punjab and Mumbai.

4. Release date

This Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures backed film will hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.

5. Music

The music of Raazi has been composed by noted composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics of the songs is given by Meghna Gulzar’s father and lyricist Gulzar. Though the trailer of the film didn’t give out any songs, the makers are expected to release them in the coming days.

