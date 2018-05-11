Raazi movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar has hit the screens today. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. It is based on the true story of a Kashmiri girl who spies on Pakistan ahead of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Alia plays the lead in the movie and has gone an extra mile to get into the skin of her character. Soni Razdan and Rajit Kapur essay the role of Alia’s parents and Vicky Kaushal is a Pakistani army officer whom Alia marries to get the confidential information from the enemies.
Also read | Raazi movie review: A film like Raazi needs to be made
The film has received a thumbs up from the Hindi film fraternity. Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised the film and has written about it on Twitter, “She has empathy, generosity and the audacity to sing her song which comes straight from her heart. More power to her. Simply love her for making this gem called Raazi ! It’s a film that heals. A deadly duo ! #raazi is simply brilliant.”
Highlights
Comedian Kaneez Surka tweeted, "Just watched the movie @RaaziHoon. What exceptional performances by everyone. Great story, beautifully directed. @vickykaushal09 and @aliaa08 you guys were outstanding. Don't miss this one - for reel ( hey hey see what I did there...no but seriously don't)"
Alia Bhatt
With Raazi, Alia Bhatt is exploring a new genre - thriller. In the movie, she plays the role of a Kashmiri spy who on her father’s persuasion marries a Pakistani army officer to spy on the neighbouring county. To get into the skin of her character Sehmat, Alia has trained herself in hand-to-hand combat, driving and learned how the Morse code works.
Meghna Gulzar
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar got recognition after her film Talvar based on a real-life double murder case was appreciated by the audience for its gritty and crisp narrative. In an interview, Alia said this about Meghna, “In my honest opinion, her attention to detail is very specific, and she takes it very seriously. And, because of that the world she creates, feels very real.”
Also Read | Raazi: Five reasons to watch Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer
Film trade analyst Girish Johar said that Raazi is expected to open at somewhere around Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office. But he is quick to add that if Raazi gets good reviews from critics as well as the audience, its graph could change drastically. A 30 to 40 percent hike can be expected in case Raazi experiences a successful word-of-mouth promotion.
Also Read | Raazi box office prediction: Alia Bhatt starrer expected to collect Rs 5 crore on day 1
Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer writes, "Where Raazi fails is in rousing any kind of emotions about its many likeable actors, who are all reasonably good, especially Ahlawat as Sehmat’s trainer and handler. The sense of what is at stake is lost in the minutiae of Sehmat’s operations, and the minutiae of her life in a family she is about to destroy are lost in staging the bigger plan — though the film has some nice moments as strangers Sehmat and Iqbal inch towards each other. Alia strains to convey the range expected of her, and there is just one too many scene of her wailing loudly at every emotional crisis."
Also Read | Raazi movie review: A film like Raazi needs to be made