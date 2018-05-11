Raazi movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Raazi live updates: Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri undercover agent in Raazi. Raazi live updates: Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri undercover agent in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar has hit the screens today. The film is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. It is based on the true story of a Kashmiri girl who spies on Pakistan ahead of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Alia plays the lead in the movie and has gone an extra mile to get into the skin of her character. Soni Razdan and Rajit Kapur essay the role of Alia’s parents and Vicky Kaushal is a Pakistani army officer whom Alia marries to get the confidential information from the enemies.

The film has received a thumbs up from the Hindi film fraternity. Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised the film and has written about it on Twitter, “She has empathy, generosity and the audacity to sing her song which comes straight from her heart. More power to her. Simply love her for making this gem called Raazi ! It’s a film that heals. A deadly duo ! #raazi is simply brilliant.”