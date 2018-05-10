Raazi: Five reasons to watch Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi hit the screens on May 11. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi hit the screens on May 11.

After delivering stellar performances in films like Highway and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt has once again picked up a challenging role in Meghna Gulzar’s espionage thriller Raazi. The film is based on the real-life story of a Kashmiri spy who had put her life on stake to serve the nation during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Alia plays the lead role in the movie and is supported by a strong star cast including Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music has already struck a chord with the audience and the songs of Raazi are already topping the music charts.

So before you head out to the theatres, here we list the reasons which make the Alia Bhatt starrer a must watch this weekend:

1. Alia Bhatt

Just one film old (Student Of The Year) Alia took up the challenge of carrying a film (Highway) on her shoulders and from thereon she made sure to handpick novel roles which helped her grow as an actor. Now, with Raazi, Alia has explored a new genre–thriller. In the movie, she plays the role of a Kashmiri spy who on her father’s persuasion marries a Pakistani army officer to spy on the neighbouring county. To get into the skin of her character Sehmat, Alia has trained herself in hand-to-hand combat, driving and has also learnt how the Morse code works.

2. Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar got recognition after her film Talvar based on a real-life double murder case was appreciated by the audience for its gritty and crisp narrative. The film highlighted Meghna’s fascination with detailing and research in her movies. Since we have already seen the director’s excellence in the forte of real-life based events, there are no doubts about Raazi being another hit coming from her. In an interview, Alia said this about Meghna, “In my honest opinion, her attention to detail is very specific, and she takes it very seriously. And, because of that the world she creates, feels very real.”

3. Plot

From what the trailer and various other videos of the film suggest, Raazi will be nothing less than a gripping thriller. The plot of the movie revolves around a Kashmiri undercover agent Sehmat who agrees on spying on Pakistan during the 1971 war on her father’s order. She marries a Pakistani army officer so that she can deliver confidential information while living with the enemies. The film will see Alia slipping into the three roles – daughter, wife and a spy.

4. Supporting Cast

Apart from the lead actor Alia Bhatt, Raazi has actors Soni Razdan and Rajit Kapur playing her parents. While Vicky Kaushal will be seen as her husband and a dedicated Pakistani army officer, Shishir Sharma will play Vicky’s father and a brigadier. Jaideep Ahlawat portrays Alia’s trainer. With such an ensemble cast, Raazi seems nothing less than an interesting watch.

5. Real Life Story

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. According to the author, the story of his novel is based on the real-life story of a Kashmiri girl whose discovery while being an undercover agent in Pakistan helped India to discover the plan of Pakistan of sinking INS Vikrant.

