Raanjhanaa actor Shilpi Marwaha alleges her Asmita Theatre Group mentor Arvind Gaur made repeated ‘advances’ towards her

Those, who are well-versed with the Delhi theatre circuits, know how big a group Asmita Theatre is and so are its artistes – founder Arvind Gaur and actor Shilpi Marwaha. So, when Shilpi, known to the cinemagoers as the one who played Abhay Deol’s sister in Raanjhanaa, announced her exit from the group after 11 years, it came as a shock. The actor has now opened up about the reason, which includes her mentor’s alleged advances towards her while they worked together.

“I wanted to start my own thing. I thought this was the right time to leave and there were many personal reasons. It was not an assault, I did not let it reach that level. He made advances, and the moment it happened, I said no and left. It started in February 2016 in Varanasi, when we were rehearsing for a play late at night. We were discussing a script when he tried to hold my hand and made advances towards me. I left immediately and thought he would not repeat this. But it happened again after five-six months. He would say, ‘Yeh toh normal cheez hai, ismein galat kya hai?’ After it happened for the first time, I did not go to Asmita for many days,” Shilpi told Times of India.

The 27-year-old actor added that it was quite difficult for her to accept that Arvind could do something like that because she had been tying him rakhi for past 11 years. “Mere liye yeh accept karna bahut difficult tha. Activism ka koi matlab nahi banta, jab aap ye sab kar rahe ho. Main uss aadmi ko 11 saal se rakhi bandhti hoon, unka dimag kab aisa ho gaya, mujhe samajh nahin aaya. When he kept pursuing me even after my refusal, I decided to leave. It took me a year to leave Asmita because I had my work commitments. I have started my own theatre group. When I left Asmita, I told everyone publicly that this was the reason why I left.”

54-year-old Arvind, who is an renowned theatre personality, has denied the allegations in the interview with TOI, saying, “I do not know what to say, I have nothing to say. I am shocked, she was like my laadli, my favourite student and actress. I cannot even think of something like this. Koi kuch bhi kahega aur aap maan lenge? Mujhe nahin kehna kuch iss baare mein.”

As many as 10 people from the theatre group quit after Shilpi announced her exit, and some of them have gone on the record backing her claim and said that Arvind “apologised” for his actions.

“When this happened for the first time in Varanasi, Shilpi told me indirectly ki kisi ne usse chedhne ki koshish ki hai.’ After 15- 20 days she told me what had really happened. I asked her to file a complaint and leave Asmita. Woh unhe apne baap ki tarah manti thi, toh unke liye yeh believe karna bhi difficult tha. The plays that we have done so far, they have very bold topics, so when he would initiate a conversation like that, she would not even think that it was wrong. She would always think, ‘Script ke liye hoga’. When she finally decided to leave, we had a meeting with him in which he accepted that he had done this. He said, ‘Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar do’,” said Hitesh Aggarwal in the same report. Hitesh was a part of Asmita for four years and was among those who left the group with Shilpi.

Meanwhile, among those who are still a part of the group maintain that Shilpi’s decision to leave the group was only professional. “I think she wanted to start her own thing and that is why she left. Other than that, I do not know anything. You can ask Arvind sir about more details,” said Rahul Khanna, a member of the group.

