Raagdesh director Tigmanshu Dhulia: Trailer will be launched in Parliament

The trailer launch of the upcoming film Raagdesh will be taking place at the Parliament. The film’s director, Tigmanshu Dhulia says it is to honour the heroes of the Independence struggle. “To launch the trailer of Raagdesh in the Parliament honours the heroes of the Independence struggle. It is the first time that Parliament has allowed a trailer launch and that in itself is a big honour for our film,” Dhulia said in a statement.

Tigmanshu Dhulia is a national award winning director known for his work in parallel cinema as a director, dialogue writer, actor and screenwriter. He became a household name through his performance by playing the primary antagonist Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap directed family feud film Gangs of Wasseypur which became a cult hit. As a director, he gained fame for his film Paan Singh Tomar starring Irrfan Khan for which he had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2013. He is also known for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster and was given the Best Director award in Stardust Awards.

Raagdesh is the story of the famous Red Fort trial of the Three INA officers that changed the course of India’s freedom movement. Talking about the film, Dhulia said: “The Red Fort trial is one of the most interesting and relevant part of our Independence history. And Raagdesh is about that fascinating case.” The film’s cast includes Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. It is presented by Rajya Sabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Raagdesh is slated to release on July 28.

