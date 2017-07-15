Raagdesh actor Amit Sadh says Tigmanshu Dhulia is an incredible director

Amit Sadh plays the role of Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon in Raagdesh. Amit Sadh plays the role of Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon in Raagdesh.

Actor Amit Sadh, who is gearing up for the release of Raagdesh, says the forthcoming film’s director Tigmanshu Dhulia is incredible and a great person. Asked about his experience of working with Dhulia, Amit, known for his performance in Kai Po Che, said, “I believe you do your best work with the people you enjoy working with. He is an incredible director and a great person. He knows me well and knows how to get the best out of me.” National Award winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is also known for his acting skills in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, has also written the screenplay of Raagdesh. Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Paan Singh Tomar won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Raagdesh, a period drama, tells the story of the Red Fort trials of three Indian National Army (INA) officers. Amit says for portraying his character Lt. Col Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, it took him a lot of research work. “I really wanted to do the story and the guy justice by ensuring I give it the respect it deserves, which meant to go to great lengths to research the story and my character,” he said. “With a story like this, there are many sides, researching all points of view were crucial in playing the character,” he added. The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Kunal Kapoor plays the role of Shah Nawaz Khan.

It is presented by Rajya Sabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Raagdesh is slated to release on July 28.

