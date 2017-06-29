Raag Desh trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia film will reveal to you the real meaning of patriotism, watch trailer

Raag Desh: Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial brings in front some unknown war stories. Raag Desh: Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial brings in front some unknown war stories.

A film on unsung heroes, war or army is nothing that we have not seen before. But there is a story that needs to be told, and Tigmanshu Dhulia brings it out in a way that gives you goosebumps. The director, who has given us Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster among other exceptional films presents the story of three officers of the British Indian Army — Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan — who were prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma respectively.

Till the first half of trailer, you feel – ‘I have seen it before’ – but the moment Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Amit Sadh take over the screen, you are introduced to three impeccable actors whose skills were not properly tapped till now. While Kunal has often shown different shades through his characters, Mohit is the true surprise of this trailer whose dialogue delivery is truly applause-worthy. And Amit Sadh is surely upping his game with this film.

As the trailer is heading to its conclusion, the song ‘Qadam Qadam Badhaye Jaa’ takes over, making you nostalgic about your growing up years. For those who don’t know the history of this song, it was the regimental quick march of the Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. It was written by Pt. Vanshidhar Shukla and composed by Ram Singh Thakuri, it was banned in India after World War II as “seditious”, a ban which was lifted in August 1947. The song has since become a patriotic song in India and has been re-interpreted by various Indian musicians.

In the film, Mohit would portray the character of Colonel Prem Sehgal, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor will play Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan respectively.

