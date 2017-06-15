Raag Desh poster: Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film recreates INA trials during World War II

Raag Desh: Another soldier at war story starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor. Raag Desh: Another soldier at war story starring Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s much-awaited film Raag Desh is all set to hit the screens on July 28 this year. The film, which stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in the lead role, is based on the Indian National Army trials during World War II. The director, who is known for films like Bullet Raja and Shagird to name a few, launched his project last year during the month of July.

Mohit Marwah, who made it to the industry with Fugly, wrote on Instagram, “First look poster of my next film! Honoured to be a part of this great subject! Gear up for some patriotism -in cinemas 28th July #Raagdesh #indiannationalarmy.”

Talking about the project, Tigmanshu spoke about how hard it is to make a film on INA trials. The director said, “Doing a subject like this is not possible in this industry. If I go to a producer and say that I want to make a film on Indian National Army that person will send me back home.”

The film is based on three officers from the British Indian Army, Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, who were prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma respectively. While Mohit would portray the character of Colonel Prem Sehgal, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor will play Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan respectively.

The three were court-martialled in the capital at the trials held at the Red Fort. The three men were charged with treason and murder.

