Raag Desh: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia film to open chapters of lesser known nuances of India’s freedom struggle

Tigmanshu Dhulia's next directorial project, Raag Desh, is scheduled to be released on July 28.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh is the story of the famous Red Fort Trial of the Three Indian National Army (INA) officers that changed the course of India’s Freedom Movement. The film is based on the INA which was formed to fight for the freedom of the country. Tigmanshu Dhulia, the director believes that not everyone was ready to be a part of this army and people were apprehensive about how they will fight against their own countrymen, who were part of British Indian Army.

Tigmanshu Dhulia further explains his point by saying, “When Subhash Chandra Bose entered, everything became charged up and positive because Subhash Chandra Bose was a very big and charismatic leader. He was definitely the key factor.” Stating the role of Subash Chandra Bose in the INA around the time, Tigmanshu also said, “The big thing was the army was of all military people but the Indian civilians of South East Asia (Punjabis, and South Indians mainly), they all were mobilised. No army person can do that, only a politician can do it. Azad Hind Fauj under the leadership of Subhash Chandra Bose, lost the battle, but won the war. But when the trial took place, they won it and Britishers had to leave the country.”

Raag Desh has been written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars actors Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. It is presented by Rajya Sabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal. Raag desh is slated to release on 28th July.

