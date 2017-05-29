Raag Desh actor Mohit Marwah takes cue from Anil Kapoor

Mohit Marwah’s Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation will hit the thetaers by the end of JUly. Mohit Marwah’s Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation will hit the thetaers by the end of JUly.

Actor Mohit Marwah took inspiration from his uncle, as well as, actor-producer Anil Kapoor for a role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation.

To prepare for his role of an army officer, Prem Kumar Sahgal, Mohit watched Anil’s 2000 film Pukar several times.

Mohit Suri said in a statement: “Like most people, I’m also a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and the films that he has been part of, especially ‘Pukar’.”

“When I signed Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation, I got very excited and thought of watching ‘Pukar’ again since he has pulled off the army officer role in the movie with great élan. In fact, I know most of the dialogues from ‘Pukar’.”

The upcoming film revolves around some of the officers in the British Indian Army taken as prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma by the Japanese during World War II. These officers, who joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, were later court-martialled in Delhi.

The movie is set to release on 28th July.

Anil Kapoor is busy working on his movie Mubarakan with nephew Arjun Kapoor. This is the first time that the uncle-nephew duo will be seen on screen together, They are reprising heir real life relationship in the movie. Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz are also a part of the movie.

Mubarakan is being directed Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and is set to release on 28th July as well.

