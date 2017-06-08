Raabta wins case against SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera, makers claim ‘it isn’t a copy’

Sushan Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta wins the legal battle against SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera. Sushan Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta wins the legal battle against SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera.

Raabta is creating ripples for all sorts of reasons, be it Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s sizzling chemistry or the legal trouble its makers are facing, Raabta is hogging headlines. When the trailer of Raabta got released, the makers of Magadheera, a 2009 Telugu romantic action film directed by Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli, had allegedly issued a complaint that the Raabta is a copy of their film. After a legal battle between both the sides, the makers of Raabta, today morning, sent a message saying, “RAABTA wins !!!! Magadheera withdraws.” An official from the Magadheera team also confirmed that they have withdrawn the case and have agreed to an out of court settlement instead.

This message clears the air that Raabta might not be a copy of Magadheera after all. To confirm this we got in touch with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who has produced the film. He said, “From day one we have maintained that our movie is not a copy of Magadheera, and that there is only a reincarnation bit that has a similar theme but then it has been in so many other films too. There is nothing in common. We had a very strong argument in the court and all, and they also had an argument. However, I cannot comment on why they withdrew as it was a court matter, but they must have realised that both films are different, as we had submitted our script to them. Now at least one thing is clear that our film is not a copy!”

Magadheera was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Director SS Rajamouli had earlier stated that since the rights of the film are with producer Allu Arvind’s production house Geetha Arts, he would not comment on the matter. A statement on this controversy and their withdrawal of the copyright infringement case against Raabta makers is pending.

We also spoke to Raabta director, Dinesh Vijan, who said, “Basically what has happened is, the other party was misguided. When the facts were discussed in court it became clear that the theme of reincarnation has been done a lot of times, and it cannot be copied. A month back when we offered them to watch the film, if they had watched Raabta I it would have been a simpler process. They have withdrawn the case, and I am very happy with that. In my filming career I have made several films, this is my eleventh film, and I do not copy, it is not my style. So I am happy, if I would copy today the circumstances would be different! It is one industry, and such issues can be settled in advance in a better way. Right now I am just happy and relieved that the film is releasing.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd