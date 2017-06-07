Raabta vs Magadheera: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon film set for more trouble before release?

Raabta filmmakers have denied claims of the film being a copy of Telugu film Magadheera in court. Raabta filmmakers have denied claims of the film being a copy of Telugu film Magadheera in court.

Just a few weeks before Raabta was set to hit the screens, the makers of Magadheera claimed that it is a copy of their film.

Magadheera, the 2009 Telugu romantic action film was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by the director of legendary film Baahubali and Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli. The film’s theme is based on reincarnation, and Raabta also revolves around reincarnation and connection from an earlier life.

In the latest developments in this tussle, makers of Raabta argued for over 5 hours in court yesterday citing several differences in the script and storyline of their film Raabta and Magadheera. The leading argument being, the background of the lead characters, their storyline development, the role of villain, the foreign locations and most importantly the finale of the film is completely and materially different from that of Magadheera.

However, the makers of Magadheera had blamed the makers of Raabta that the iconic 100 warriors scene from Magadheera has been lifted in Raabta, which team Raabta has denied. There are more scenes that are allegedly copied, and the role of the villain is also claimed to be the same as Magadheera. The two sides will fight out ‘copyright infringement’ issues in the court even tomorrow.

The T-Series lawyer Ankit Relan on this matter said, “We have filed the entire script of our film along with a comparative chart showing how the two films are completely different in their story, treatment and expression, something that the Plaintiff ought to have done in the first place as part of his pleadings to show comparative similarities. Neither were any such similarities pointed nor has the Plaintiff filed its script for the judge to make a comparison.”

He further stated that the makers of Magadheera have not even watched Raabta to sue them on basis of copyright infringement. Relan said, “The entire suit, which has been filed at the eleventh hour despite the trailer coming out more than six weeks ago, is based on conjectures. We can’t understand how a film of over 2.30 hours in duration can reasonably be compared with a trailer of around two minutes to jump to a conclusion of copyright infringement. We even offered to show the entire film to the Plaintiff as far back as on 17th of last month itself, to which the counsels for Plaintiff responded only on the midnight of May 30, 2017, one night before the next hearing, stating that the reply was left lying with the watchman of their building all this while. They rejected the offer to see the film, of course.”

The final verdict on this alleged copyright infringement case of the makers of Raabta will be out tomorrow.

