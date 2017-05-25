Raabta trouble: Makers of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera go to court against release of Sushant Singh Rajput film

Magadheera filmmakers have sued Raabta team for plagiarism. Magadheera filmmakers have sued Raabta team for plagiarism.

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had raised the expectations of audience with its stunning trailer, that came with an epic twist. However, after the novelty of the twist wore off, people realised that the movie was familiar. In fact, it was uncanningly similar to one of SS Rajamouli’s successful films — Magadheera starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The concept of two estranged lovers meeting in a different life is something that we had already seen. Fans of dubbed south Indian films, noticed the similarity and media also reported on it. However, for some reason the filmmakers of Magadheera did not raise any steps to clarify or comment on the same.

Today, it has come to light that the makers of Magadheera have gone to the court seeking injunction. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted about the same and said, “BREAKING: #Maghadheera film makers go to court against #Raabta.. Seek an injunction against the film’s release.. Story plagiarism charge..”

Team Magadheera contends that Raabta film copied its unique story and plot line in violation of its copyright. The Hyderabad court issued notice and posted the matter to June 1 to decide if Raabta should be permitted to release on June 9.

The film also gained attention when actor Rajkummar Rao’s look was released online. Rajkummar is playing a cameo, and will be seen portraying the role of a 324-year-old man in the film. Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan also has a song featuring Padmavati star Deepika Padukone. Sushant will be seen paired opposite his rumoured girlfriend Kriti for the first time.

