Raabta trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon love story comes with an epic twist. Watch video

“Wow!” that was our first reaction after watching Raabta’s trailer that brings two different eras together in such a subtle yet striking way. For all of you who thought Raabta — as the name implies — was a sweet romance, we have got news. Well, it is and it is not. It opens in circa 2017 with Kriti and Sushant’s meet-cute. They run into each other, they banter and they are ready for their happily ever after. And, bam, the romance takes you to a tribal and ancient world where a cruel beast comes between the king and queen. And what happens to the king and queen? Well, as your childhood limerick said, “Dono mar gaye khatam kahaani (they both died and the story is over).” So, who is the surprise package of the film? It is Jim Sarbh who shocked the nation with his terrorist act in Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja and is ready with another negative character in Raabta.

Watch | Raabta trailer:

Raabta is a story that travels between the past and the present. Debutant director Dinesh Vijan’s vision comes out quite sharply as he brings you the candy-coloured romance and then throws you back in time without as much as a warning. While Kriti has an impressive presence on screen, Sushant and Jim stand out as performers, like always.

Watch | Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput bonding at the trailer launch event

And the most soothing element is the song that plays in the background during the trailer. Remember Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song from Agent Vinod, Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta? Well, that has got a reprised version in this film which falls into context effortlessly.

Kriti and Sushant ensured that there was enough buzz about their romantic film. If speculations about their real-life romance — now on, and now off — were not enough, we also had sun-kissed posters and a promo where love and destiny came together. The teaser which landed on Sunday had the two playing a game of scrabble. While Kriti was the straight-out winner, Sushant was the one who was not afraid to cheat.

What lends the trailer more weight is Irrfan Khan lending his voice for it. In fact, an interesting story goes with this as well. Dinesh and Irrfan were on a flight when the director asked if Irrfan could do a voice-over for his film. Irrfan instantly agreed and promised to do it once they were back.

Vijan said in a statement: “We needed a soothsayers’ voice for the trailer. Irrfan’s voice is amazing and distinct. We were flying to Georgia when I asked Irrfan if he could do a small voice-over for Raabta. He agreed and then asked me the details.”

Raabta is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series, and is slated to release on June 9.

