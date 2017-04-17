At Raabta trailer launch, Sushant Singh Rajput has a face-off with journo over Kulbhushan Jadhav question

When asked about Kulbhushan Jadhav Sushant Singh Rajput initially tried to dodge the question but then he was pressed by some media houses. When asked about Kulbhushan Jadhav Sushant Singh Rajput initially tried to dodge the question but then he was pressed by some media houses.

Raabta trailer launch was supposed to be about the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. But as the two stars sat together with media on Monday, questions veered towards issues of national importance. In fact, one question in particular had a journalist and Sushant getting into an argument. When asked about Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian naval officer who has been awarded the death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged ‘spying’, Sushant initially tried to dodge the question.

When pressed by some in the media, the actor said, “I think nobody should give his or her opinion if they are not very well informed about the topic. And because it is a very very sensitive thing one should be responsible enough to know the facts! There is nowhere written that a public figure should know everything going on…”

He was also asked by the journos about his thoughts on endorsing fairness cream, a debate started by Abhay Deol who took a dig at stars who likened it to racism. Sushant expressed his views on how he feels about endorsing fairness creams and why he has never done it by saying, “As responsible actors, or responsible citizens we should not in anyways endorse or prefer one skin tone over another.”

Amidst all the tension that surrounded the actor while answering these questions, there was also a warm moment that Sushant and Kriti shared. When Kriti was asked whether she feels more connected to Shiv, the character portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film or the actor himself, she quickly replied, “I feel connected to both of them equally, since I know both of them well now”.

But Sushant Singh added to this and answered, “I feel more connected to Kriti because she is real!” This coming from Sushant especially when there are rumours doing rounds that both the actors are allegedly seeing each other is really sweet, and we could definitely feel their warm chemistry on and off screen.

