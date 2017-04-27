Raabta title song: Deepika Padukone sizzles but is a misfit in this soothing track, watch video

Deepika Padukone looks uber hot in this title track of Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Deepika Padukone looks uber hot in this title track of Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Deepika Padukone has got the moves which can make anyone go crazy. We have seen her dancing before and her seductress avatar is no stranger to us. However, in this new number from Raabta, which is its title track, we don’t see Deepika as amazing as we expected. When it’s her in the frame, things have to go along with her star power, which this cameo number fails to do.

Deepika earlier had set the screens on fire with Dum Maro Dum’s title track. While that was too hot to handle, this number is subtle and all that we see is her swaying her hips with some not so impressive lip syncing. We miss that fire in Deepika and blame it on the choreography?

Check out the Raabta title song:

The song is extremely soothing to the ears. We see Kriti Sanon sensing the strength of her connection with Sushant Singh Rajput but she is with Jim Sarbh, who we assume is the villain of the piece. So far, the romance has been able to keep the audiences excited about the film, and now this song acts like a cherry on the top of a yummy cake.

Written by Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been composed by composed by Pritam and sung by Nikita Gandhi. Director Dinesh Vijan had earlier said that he requested Deepika to do a number and she instantly said yes. In fact, she had flown down to Mumbai from Budapest to complete her commitment.

Dinesh and Deepika have worked together in Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail. On the work front, the actor is shooting Padmavati, the magnum opus by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she would be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

