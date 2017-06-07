Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon film’s ‘too hot to handle’ kissing scene and abusive language trimmed by CBFC

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Raabta came under the radar of the ‘sanskari’ CBFC. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Raabta came under the radar of the ‘sanskari’ CBFC.

As Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Raabta came under the radar of the ‘sanskari’ Central Board of Film Certification, a few scenes from this Dinesh Vijan’s directorial were asked to be removed. Among the many things which have been chopped-off, also includes a passionate kissing scene between the lead pair. According to the CBFC, it was “too hot to handle”. Some abusive dialogues have also gone under the knife.

As per a report by Spotboye.com, “The film was seen by the Censor Board officials sometime late last week and they almost fell off their chairs.” The report stated that there were too many abusive language used in the film, and most of them are unprintable, as per CBFC. A source close to the website said, “The language used in a few scenes was very dirty. The Censors were flabbergasted that such a thing could exist in a simple love story of two young stars who are so loved by the masses and have a nice following amongst the kids. They even found the Kriti-Sushant kiss too hot to handle.”

The report further stated that the makers were asked to go back home and make the changes if they wanted a U/A certificate. Else, they would have to suffice with an A certificate and the matter was non-negotiable. Earlier, the movie was also under legal trouble for it’s similarities with the film Magadheera. Even its song “Main Tera Boyfriend” received flak for being lifted from J Star’s track “Na Na Na Na” without the singer’s permission.

Sushant-Kriti’s Raabta is set to hit the screens on June 9. Deepika Padukone will be seen doing a cameo in the title song of the film while Rajkummar Rao will also make a cameo.

