Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon are inseparable and their videos are making fans blush

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are giving major relationship goals with their promotional strategies for their upcoming film, Raabta. The duo has been sharing some lovely quotes and moments from the song “Ik Vaari”, which released two days back and since then has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube. In a video, Kriti can be seen obsessing over the song and urging her fans to listen to it too.

And going by the number of views, we can definitely say that Kriti and Sushant’s on-screen magic is spreading like fire among their fans.

Like Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Half Girlfriend defines a new zone of relationship, the tagline of the song “Ik Vaari” – ‘sweet separation’ captures the essence of the word by all means. The filmmakers have defined the term as the moments when one cannot stop thinking about their loved ones, when one smile constantly recollects sweet memories and the fact that you see your lover wherever you go.

Well, not sure about Raabta co-stars Kriti and Sushant but their fans surely had such moments in their lives, and this song must be making them blush.

Well i cant stop singing/watching/humming #IkVaariAa !! Its on loop.. What about you?? 🎧🎤😁🙈❤️ pic.twitter.com/1SDcBDT0is — SAIRA Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 22, 2017

The trailer of the film might have received some mixed responses from the audiences but Kriti and Sushant’s compatibility is making their fans pretty much excited, plus their off-screen alleged romance is something which is grabbing eyeballs too.

Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to release on June 19.

