Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput knows what Kriti Sanon wants even before she says it. This adorable video is a proof

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Raabta. They are doing it on every possible platform. And as if the film’s songs and promos were not enough, Sushant Singh Rajput recently took to Instagram to put up a behind the scenes training video showing off his sizzling body. Not just that, he also shared a cute sneak peak in collaboration with Filtercopy featuring the amazing chemistry that he and Kriti share.

Gearing up for his release this Friday, Sushant, who was last seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote, “Training video for Raabta preparations. #raabta this Friday.” We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off his hot physique in the pumped-up video where he can be seen doing intense work-out for Raabta. While in the other video, ‘soulmates’ Sushant and Kriti are adorably busy giving us couple goals.

Even Kriti has been sharing a number of off-reel pictures on Instagram including some underwater snaps of the film, giving us more reasons to hit the theaters this Friday. She also posted a cartoon image featuring Sushant and herself in their Shiv and Saira avatars from the movie, writing “Hahahaha.. Main Tera Boyfriend, tu meri girlfriend, o mainu kendi na na na na!! @sushantsinghrajput.” She has also shared a video from their promotions in Kolkata where both the actors can be spotted shaking a leg on the movie’s hit track “Mein Tera Boyfriend”.

Sushant during a recent interview also opened up about his alleged affair with Kriti Sanon. The actor said that he doesn’t get affected by speculations about his personal life and was rather annoyed that nothing was being written about him. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is slated to release on June 9.

