Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are raising the temperatures with every new still, see pic

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen chemistry is the highlight of their upcoming film Raabta and this has been proved in the film’s trailer so far. Sushant and Kriti are currently promoting the film in different cities. Both have been teasing their fans with various stills from the movie. Raabta team today shared a new pic from the film and it’s another proof of Sushant-Kriti’s chemistry. Raabta’s official Twitter handle shared the look and captioned the picture as, “Happiness looks gorgeous when #ShivAndSaira is together. ❤ @kritisanon @itsSSR #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @TSeries.” Going by the picture, one can see Sushant Singh and Kriti enjoying each other’s company.

Meanwhile, Raabta trailer has got mixed reviews from the viewers. The film’s song “Ik Vaari” has already garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube. The title song “Raabta” also features Deepika Padukone. Both Kriti and Sushant will be working for the first time in a film.

Kriti earlier spoke about her and Sushant’s characters in Raabta. “Shiv the character is cheesy likes himself a lot. Sushant was behaving like that and when I asked about it, he said he was in his character. Probably this is one character that is like him as even after the film got over he was behaving like that. This character is like him. My character believes in that (reincarnation). When we meet someone we either get a good or bad vibe and that is maybe because there is some connection and I do believe in this,” Kriti told IANS.

