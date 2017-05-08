Raabta song Sadda Move: Sushant Singh Rajput dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s words and together they are magic. Watch video

Raabta song Saada Move: Sushant Singh Rajput shows his desi swag on Diljit Dosanjh’s voice. Raabta song Saada Move: Sushant Singh Rajput shows his desi swag on Diljit Dosanjh’s voice.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been prepping up really hard for his film Raabta, in which the actor would be seen doing some high octane action sequences. However, his character as Shiv has another side to him. The actor is seen shaking a leg in this new song released by the makers called Sadda Move, and we are kind of surprised to look at just how good a dancer Sushant is.

The makers have kept us waiting for a day for this song, which has been sung by Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. However, it would not be wrong to say that all of this is just worth it. Till now, we knew that Sushant and Kriti Sanon have an epic romance planned for us but this number shows that there is more to the film.

Watch | Raabta song starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon:

However, the song, which is two-and-a-half minute long, loses its fun quotient half way through. The beats are so strong that they fail to match what’s on screen and things slowly start falling apart. The number, which is extremely high on energy, is surely not the best track from the album which has already given hits like Ik Vaari and Raabta title track with sizzling Deepika Padukone owning the screen.

Also read | Raabta: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are raising the temperatures with every new still, see pic

The song reminds you of Punjabi folk song Challa, which has been recreated by Bollywood in many films. Going by the feel of the song, it seems like an introduction song of the character. Would Kriti have a song too? Well, let’s wait and watch. Raabta is directorial debut of Dinesh Vijan, who has produced films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Love Aaj Kal in the past. The film, which talks about past life connections and showcases a different kind of love story, will release on June 9.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd