Raabta song making video: Director Dinesh Vijan reveals of putting a ‘kala teeka’ on Deepika Padukone. Watch video

Raabta title track starring Deepika Padukone was a surprise for all the viewers as no one had expected our latest international icon Deepika to make a guest appearance, that too in the director’s debut project. Deepika’s personal bond with Dinesh Vijan made her take some special time off for his first directorial project, and her fans are nothing but extremely happy to see her in a Bollywood number after two long years, which was actually a sweet gesture from the star’s end. Dinesh too has been talking about how Deepika is his lucky charm.

Now, in the behind-the-scenes video of the song, Dinesh says, “When she came in, I realised why she is an actor that she is today. She is completely a director’s actor. She completely gives in. There was no choreography, we wanted to keep it organic.”

He continued that during the song’s shoot, when Deepika was slaying the stage with her moves and attitude, he had an urge to do something really cute. “I remember walking up to her and putting kala teeka taaki nazar na lage,” Dinesh said.

Not only fans, even the lead actors of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, were too ecstatic to see her perform on the spot. Sushant was extremely excited. He tells the viewers in the video that he had come on the sets before the reporting time just to see Deepika dancing. “She looked so damn hot,” he said.

Dinesh recalls that no matter what, he wanted to make Deepika a part of the film by any means​. “I wanted her to be a part of it somehow,” says the director. Kriti, on her part said, “It was a lot of fun to have her on sets. It was great vibe and energy.” She could not hold back from talking about how graceful Deepika looked while performing on the stage, “I have a girl crush on her.” Even Deepika can be seen having a lot of fun dancing to the title track.

The video starts with Deepika’s message to Dinesh in which she says, “Hi, you cow. I am here for you and I can’t believe it is finally happening. I promise I will make it as special as possible.” Dinesh and Deepika have done Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail, which went on to become huge hits in their respective releasing years. The two have also worked in Finding Fanny. Raabta marks their fourth project together.

