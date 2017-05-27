Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend trouble: T-Series asks J-Star to ‘stop misleading people’

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta recently launched a new song – ‘Main Tera Boyfriend” that has already become a rage among fans. Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta recently launched a new song – ‘Main Tera Boyfriend” that has already become a rage among fans.

After Punjabi singer Jagdeep Singh also popularly known as J-Star accused T-Series of stealing his original number “Na Na Na Na” without his permission and recreating it as “Main Tera Boyfriend” for Raabta, T-Series has denied all the allegations.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta recently launched a new song – ‘Main Tera Boyfriend” that has already become a rage among fans. T-Series released a statement on their Twitter page with the caption, “Real story of ‘MaIn Tera Boyfriend’ ~ Raabta. J-Star, please stop misleading people.” It said that the new song for Raabta is nothing but an adaptation of their earlier song that was sung by Gopal Sharma. “Our new song “Tu Mera Boyfriend” from the film Raabta is nothing but an adaptation of our earlier song namely “Girl Friend Boy Friend” (hereinafter the “original song”) that was produced by T-Series in the year 2007 and was also released as part of its compilation album titles Punjabi Blockbuster. That Original song was sung by Mr. Gopal Sharma, composed by Mr. Sohrabuddin and written by Mr Jitendra Raghuvanshi and all rights in the said Original Song and the underlying components thereof were acquired by T-series through valid written Assignment agreements with the said artists,” T-Series said.

Here’s the complete statement:

Real story of ‘MaIn Tera Boyfriend’ ~ Raabta.

J-Star, please stop misleading people. pic.twitter.com/GWENRY96eR — TSeries (@TSeries) May 25, 2017

In an interview given to ScoopWhoop, J-Star earlier said, “I was approached by T-series about 8 to 9 months ago. They wanted to take the rights to use my song in a film. They didn’t mention which film they wanted to take it in. But I refused to make a deal with them due to some terms and conditions in the contract. And now, it is very disappointing to learn that my song has been used without my permission. I was not aware that they have used my song in ‘Raabta’. I got to know only through my friends and fans on social media. My team is now contemplating taking legal actions against them.”

