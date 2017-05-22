Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend: Sushant Singh Rajput makes Kriti Sanon dance to the tunes of J Star’s recreated song. Watch video

Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao. Raabta has been directed by Dinesh Vijan and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao.

Raabta is creating ripples for its intriguing plot and the crackling chemistry between its lead pair, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. While we saw how they look lost into each other in the promos of the upcoming film, their off-screen bonding cannot be missed. Now, the rumoured couple is not just scorching their social media accounts and magazine covers with hot pictures, but in the latest song from the film too. The latest track titled “Main Tera Boyfriend” just got released and the foot-tapping number is everything you’ll need to shake a leg to, this season. For the uninitiated, this one is the revamped version of J Star’s 2015 chartbuster track “Na Na Na Na”.

So far, Raabta’s songs have received decent response. Deepika Padukone’s sizzling moves in the film’s title track have only made the album something to hear out. And now, its new song “Main Tera Boyfriend” sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar is adding whatever was missing in its jukebox so far – the new age romance with a pinch of fun, and some real hardcore dance moves.

Watch | Main Tera Boyfriend – Raabta

Sushant and Kriti released the latest song through a Facebook live on Raabta’s official Facebook page. While the two stars shared the mood of the song, they even spoke about their characters in the film. That’s not all, they even shook a leg on the track for the live audience. The video of the song is trippy and will force you to hit the dance floor.

Raabta’s other songs are the title track which is a recreated version of the Agent Vinod song, boisterous song “Sadda Move” in which Sushant is flaunting his flamboyance, pain-stricken and melancholic “Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan” crooned by Arijit Singh, and now “Main Tera Boyfriend” which is a hardcore party number.

Check out Raabta lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Facebook live video.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta’s plot deals with reincarnation and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh. The film is set to release on June 9.

