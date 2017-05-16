Raabta song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput give us the heartbreak anthem. Watch video

Raabta song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: In the song we are taken through the painful separation of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. Raabta song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan: In the song we are taken through the painful separation of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ik Vaari Aa, Raabta title track, and Sadda Move, the songs of the upcoming tale of Kriti Sanon-Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta took us through the sweet romance and happy times of Saira and Shiv. Even the trailer of the movie gave a sneak peek into the happily ever after moments of the movie. Though we were introduced to a tribal and ancient world where a cruel beast comes in between the lovely couple, but not for once did we see them going their separate ways. But in the recently released song, “Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan” we are taken through the painful separation of the lead couple of the film.

As the song plays, Kriti breaks up with Sushant and returns his ring and choses Jim Sarbh over him. Sushant accepts her decision and does not even make an attempt to win her back. After listening to the song crooned by Arijit Singh and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya we are left wondering, what is that which brought differences between this much-in-love couple? Was it the doing of Jim Sarbh, who essays a negative role in the movie? Well, all will be revealed when the story unfolds in the theatres on June 9. But one thing is for sure that they will reunite as the flashes of their past keep haunting them after the painful separation.

Unlike the other songs of the movie which had Kriti and Sushant celebrating the feeling of love, this one is a slow but a soulful rendition. Also, as you listen to Arijit Singh, you will be reminded of his other songs which perfectly brings out the emotions of a heartbreak.

The trailer of Raabta took the audience by surprise as it travelled between the past and the present and this love story got twisted into a thriller. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film has a surprise element in Rajkummar Rao who plays a 324-year-old man in the film.

