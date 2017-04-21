Raabta song Ik Vaaria Aa: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon celebrate falling in love, watch video

Raabta song Ik Vaari Aa: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are too much into each other. Raabta song Ik Vaari Aa: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are too much into each other.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are celebrating the first stage of love in Raabta’s Ek Vaari Aa — the one where violins start playing on their own accord, you carry the besotted expression the entire day and everyone looks like your object of affection. You know the one, you have been there, we all have been. Only, Kriti and Sushant get to do it in a scenic location, with Arijit Singh crooning their emotions which have thoughtfully put on paper by Amitabh Bhattacharya. They dance and they sing, they eat and they daydream. The song is as good as the visuals.

In the case of you and me, life mostly comes in the way of love. In Raabta, Kriti and Sushant will meet Jim Sarbh. In the song, we saw him clad in a designer suit, stepping into a car. In the Raabta trailer before it, we saw him as a tribal warrior from our lead pair’s picchla janam. We also saw 324-year-old Rajkummar Rao as some kind of oracle with lots of piercings and tattoos.

Watch Raabta full video song Ik Vaari Aa here:

Earlier, sharing the news of the song release with their fans, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared a poster of the film with words, “They knew it. Time, Distance, nothing could separate them, because they knew they had a Raabta.” For those who came in late, Raabta means connection.

The film which appeared like a love story in the initial seconds of its trailer turns out to be a thriller as it shifts to a different era. With the shift we see a beast wanting to destroy the happy life of the king (Sushant) and the queen (Kriti). Directed by debutant director Dinesh Vijain, the film has a soothing element in its music. This we can say after listening to this newly released song and the reprised version of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song from Agent Vinod, Kuch Toh Hai Tujhse Raabta which plays in the background during the trailer.

Watch Raabta trailer:

Earlier in an interview, when Kriti Sanon who plays Saira in the film was asked whether she feels more connected to Shiv, the character portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film or the actor himself, she quickly replied, “I feel connected to both of them equally, since I know both of them well now”. We can now agree with Kriti after seeing her on-screen chemistry with Sushant in the song.

Raabta is produced by Maddock films and T-Series, and is slated to release on June 9.

