Raabta song Darasal: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon add charm to Atif Aslam number, watch video

Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon. The trailer of the film, their quirky hand symbol which signifies infinity and Rajkummar Rao’s cameo has made this film interesting in the eyes of a film fan. However, from the title track ‘Raabta’ controversy that involved Pritam, plagiarism charges suit filed by Magadheera filmmakers, and lastly the controversy about ‘Girlfriend, Boyfriend’ song has left the audience wondering if there is anything original about this movie. Taking attention away from all this, the makers of Raabta released the video of song ‘Darasal’ sung by Atif Aslam.

The video features the duo indulging in all the sweet and cute antics that is common in a new relationship. There is Sushant’s who is trying to impress Kriti, and you see the two bonding on the streets of Europe.

It doesn’t delve into their previous life, or the antagonist or the 300-year-old man. It is mostly up charming ice cream dates, stolen kisses and romantic strolls.

The film is set to release on June 9, however, it is unclear if the movie will be released on time as Allu Arvind, the producer of Telugu film Magadheera has dragged Raabta filmmakers to court. This happens to be Dinesh Vijan’s directorial venture. A recent statement from the makers of Raabta urged audience to not make calls based on a trailer that was just few minutes long and stressed that their film was not a copy of the SS Rajamouli film.

