Raabta: Shirtless Sushant Singh Rajput, sizzling Kriti Sanon on magazine cover. We understand why rumours of their affair won’t end. See photos

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in a still from Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in a still from Raabta.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their film Raabta. If the film’s songs and rather interesting dialogue promos are not enough, we recently saw both posing for Filmfare and the two sure know how to set a mag cover on fire. A shirtless Sushant and a sizzling Kriti can be seen posing for the mag and it sure is getting hot in here.

On Sunday, the two also attended IPL 2017 final match between Pune and Mumbai on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen trying Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot. Kriti also joined Sushant and tried her hands at imitating the famous shot.

Meanwhile, Raabta’s new party song Main Tera Boyfriend will come out today. Sushant and Kriti will launch the song on Facebook at 2 pm today. Sushant shared a glimpse from the song on Twitter and wrote, “Launch Main Tera Boyfriend song with me and Kriti at 2 PM today on Facebook.”

STEAMY! @itsSSR and @kritisanon flaunt their sizzling chemistry on our latest cover. RT if you can feel the heat! pic.twitter.com/oM4FyvkM5i — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 21, 2017

Get ready to dance with me and @kritisanon .:))#MainTeraBoyfriend out tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/p960sVrQzv — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 21, 2017

And the countdown for the party anthem of the year has begun! Just 3 hours to go for #MainTeraBoyfriend.@itsSSR @kritisanon @TSeries pic.twitter.com/SdVcW2HAYZ — Raabta (@RaabtaOfficial) May 22, 2017

Sushant during a recent interview also opened up about his alleged affair with Kriti Sanon. The actor said that he doesn’t get affected by speculations about his personal life. “It was annoying when nobody used to write anything about me. So, I’ve definitely improved in a way that now people are writing about me. These stories could be more interesting. They tend to get repetitive, not only with regards to Kriti, my other relationships, but also other stuff – that fans tried to meet me and something happened. These are very old stories,” Sushant told PTI.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wedding: We will marry in October and in Hyderabad, confirms Naga

“These are like bizarre stories. I know that since everything is being discussed all the time, it is difficult to sell news that’s not sensational. So, I am with them (media) on this. I am not worried what you (media) write about me because three days later nobody remembers,” Sushant added. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is slated for June 9 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd