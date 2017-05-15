Music composer Pritam walks out of Raabta, producer Bhushan Kumar calls it an ‘amicable decision’

Pritam had scored the music of Agent Vinod, whose one song “Raabta” was recreated in the new film starring Sushant Singh rajout and Kriti Sanon. Pritam had scored the music of Agent Vinod, whose one song “Raabta” was recreated in the new film starring Sushant Singh rajout and Kriti Sanon.

Raabta is becoming the flavour of the season, all thanks to the sizzling chemistry between lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. And if it weren’t for their onscreen camaraderie, their offscreen rumoured relationship is keeping the buzz strong around the film. But just when fans thought everything was happening right for the film, music composer Pritam wrote a Facebook post announcing his official walk-out from Raabta.

Pritam wrote, “I had decided a while back to only do solo composer albums and not have an outside song in my album. In Raabta, producers want to recreate an existing song from the music label as part of promotions so I have decided to not continue with the film and requested the producers to take out my name from the film credits and promotions and the album will be completed by my company Jam 8.”

Pritam has won several awards for his contribution to Bollywood music, in his one and a half decade long career. Raabta’s music was also making news for its fantastic scores and of course it’s title track with Deepika Padukone in it, which was a recreated version of the song “Raabta” from 2012 film Agent Vinod, whose music was also composed by Pritam.

Pritam’s contract policy states that he won’t work on any recreation work. But the latest film has already used the revamped version of his earlier hit song by the same name. The composer now seems to be annoyed with the producers of Raabta including director Dinesh Vijan and producers Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. He has decided to walk out of the project and not take credit for any of the work that he has done in the film. Now, Pritam’s company Jam 8 will be completing all pending work for Raabta.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with producer Bhushan Kumar, he cleared the air and rubbished any controversy. “Pritam has tweeted after discussing with me and Dinesh Vijan, so it has not come to us as a surprise. He has not walked out really, there is a difference between walking out, leaving the album, and not continuing to work together. It is an amicable decision between Pritam and us. Pritam as a composer does not want any other or old song to be recreated, it is his policy. These days as you know, old songs are recreated and its working big time, and we wanted to do something like that. So Pritam wasn’t ready to do that, and he told us that it wouldn’t be good at his part to do this. So it was then decided that his company Jam 8 will work on the album, and as a policy his name will not be associated with an album that has a recreated song.

There is nothing negative between him and us, he is not walking out of the project, Jam 8 is headed by him. Now this is his policy, and we as producers, me and Dinesh, appreciate his decision and his stand. I know Pritam for eighteen years now, we have worked together a lot and we are working on a lot of projects in the future also, and with this everyone should keep all the negativity away,” Bhushan Kumar said.

Raabta is slated to release on June 9 and has faced a few more controversy already. First, Sushant Singh Rajput had a face-off with a journalist at the trailer launch of the film, and now Pritam has walked out of the project.

