Raabta might have failed, but Sushant Singh Rajput keeps his dinner date intact with Kriti Sanon, see photos

Sushant Singh Rajput went out on a dinner date with Kriti Sanon and her younger sister. The rumoured couple was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Sushant and Kriti who have worked in Raabta were seen spending some quality time together. However, both Sushant and Kriti were avoiding the paparazzi. While Kriti wore a slight smile on her face, Sushant avoided looking at the camera and kept his head low. We must say that both Sushant and Kriti were looking good together. Kriti was dressed in a beautiful maxi dress, while Sushant opted for a casual pair of jeans and T-shirt.

This is not the first time that Sushant was spotted with Kriti’s family members. Even while promoting their last film Raabta, Sushant met Kriti’s parents. The two might not have accepted their relationship but have not denied it either. Both Sushant and Kriti say that they are just good friends.

“Kriti is a very dear and a special friend. There are many things that we can talk about, and share similar passions. Delhi background, engineering, food, films. She is also very transparent and a very hard working actor, which I absolutely admire,” Sushant earlier told IANS.

After the failure of Raabta at the box office Sushant said that he is not bothered by his films’ failure. “No, failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussions. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room, ” Sushant said.

