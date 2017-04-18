Raabta: Kriti Sanon says Sushant Singh Rajput was acting cheesy even after the shoot of the film got over

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta will hit the theatres on June 9. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta will hit the theatres on June 9.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting skills were applauded by the viewers and critics alike after the release of his film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Cricketer MS Dhoni was himself stumped with Sushant’s imitation of his way of talking and walking. But Sushant who played a boy from a lower-middle-class family with utmost sincerity didn’t get rewarded for his stellar performance in the movie. But the actor is not disappointed on being honoured with awards as he says that he doesn’t work for awards.

On being asked if he has any disappointments for not winning an award for the film, he told IANS, “If somebody gives you validation about your work then obviously it feels good but I don’t look forward to any awards. My job is done once the last day of shoot ends. I am a very selfish actor. I am just concerned about kind of experience I have while shooting the film. I just don’t care about box office numbers. Just being on the film set and shooting for the film is the most important thing for me.”

Also read | At Raabta trailer launch, Sushant Singh Rajput has a face-off with journo over Kulbhushan Jadhav question

Sushant now has Dinesh Vijan’s romance, Raabta, up for release which also stars Kriti Sanon. When asked if he faces any difficulties while shooting action scenes for the film he replied, “Why would there be any difficulties? I am doing work and discovering myself from the last 18 years so I have no complaints whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, actor Kriti Sanon who has so far appeared in light-hearted romantic movies is excited to do more action films. “I have always been wanting to do action. I have not done much action in Raabta but whatever little bit I did enjoy it. It is tough to do it especially in the place where we were shooting it. If given an opportunity I would love to learn and do more action,” Kriti told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

Also read | Nepotism can exist till it doesn’t stop someone from coming up: Sushant Singh Rajput

When Kriti was asked whether she feels more connected to Shiv, the character portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film or the actor himself, she quickly replied, “I feel connected to both of them equally since I know both of them well now”. But Sushant had an interesting reply to the question as he said, “I feel more connected to Kriti because she is real!” Now Sushant’s this reply fuels the rumours of both the actors allegedly seeing each other.

Also, Kriti finds Sushant’s character Shiv in Raabta a lot like himself as she said, “Shiv the character is cheesy, likes himself a lot. Sushant was behaving like that and when I asked about it, he said he was in his character. Probably this is one character that is like him as even after the film got over he was behaving like that. This character is like him.” Talking about her own character Kriti said, “My character believes in that (reincarnation). When we meet someone we either get a good or bad vibe and that is maybe because there is some connection and I do believe in this.”

Raabta which deals with reincarnation is directed by Dinesh Vijan and will release on June 9. The upcoming romantic drama will for the first time see Kriti romancing Sushant Singh Rajput.

(with inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd