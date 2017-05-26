Raabta in fresh trouble: Original singer of Mai Tera Boyfriend J-Star accuses T-series of stealing his song

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon recreated hit number: Main Tera Boyfriend, Tu Meri Girlfriend. Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon recreated hit number: Main Tera Boyfriend, Tu Meri Girlfriend.

Raabta has courted some fresh controversy and no it’s not even about Magadheera. A few days ago, music composer Pritam expressed his dismay over producers’ decision to add a new song to the album. Now, the Punjabi singer, Jagdeep Singh also known as J-Star, has accused T-Series of recreating his hit number, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend, Tu Meri Girlfriend’ without his permission.

“I was approached by T-series about 8 to 9 months ago. They wanted to take the rights to use my song in a film. They didn’t mention which film they wanted to take it in. But I refused to make a deal with them due to some terms and conditions in the contract. And now, it is very disappointing to learn that my song has been used without my permission. I was not aware that they have used my song in ‘Raabta’. I got to know only through my friends and fans on social media. My team is now contemplating taking legal actions against them,” J-Star told ScoopWhoop.

Earlier, Magadheera makers approached a Hyderabad court, seeking an injunction against Raabta’s release. Producer Allu Arvind in a statement said, “This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of ‘Magadheeraa’ felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film ‘Raabta’ is being remade violating the copyrights.”

However, Raabta makers have denied all the claims and said that their film Raabta is an original film. “It has come to our attention through some media reports that M/s. Geeta Arts has initiated a court proceeding in Hyderabad, against the release of our film “Raabta” claiming that the film is a copy of the Telugu film “Magadheera”. We are yet to receive the relevant suit papers and therefore cannot give a specific comment on the subject matter at this moment. We would like to, however, categorically reject even the remotest of suggestions that our film is a copy of Magadheera. We find it extremely unsavoury and disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone’s hard work by using words like “copies”, “plagiarized” nonchalantly and jump to conclusions merely on the basis of a mere 2 minute 14 second trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict,” makers said in a statement.

