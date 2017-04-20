Raabta behind-the-scenes: Dinesh Vijan speaks about his connect with Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon play Shiv and Saira in Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon play Shiv and Saira in Raabta.

Raabta means connection, and the audience could just not get over the kind of camaraderie Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput shared in the trailer of their upcoming romantic saga. However, more than the actors, it seems the filmmaker Dinesh Vijan had developed a connection with the on-screen couple. In a behind-the-scenes video, Dinesh spoke about how he found his film’s characters Saira and Shiv in Kriti and Sushant respectively.

In the video, we see Kriti speaking about how she had met Dinesh for some other reason but eventually started talking about Raabta’s script. “I met him for something else but he started narrating Raabta. Half way through, he was questioning ‘why am I narrating this to you?'” Dinesh explained that the moment he saw Kriti, he knew that no one else could pull off the character. “The way Saira was written, visually Kriti was Saira for me. That’s why subconsciously I decided she would be my Saira.”

Check out Dinesh Vijan speaking about his Raabta with Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput:

Kriti said that she believes in destiny and perhaps that’s the reason why she ended up getting this role. “I personally believe a lot in destiny. Everything that has happened or not happened, it has a lot of connections with each other.”

Also read | Raabta: Kriti Sanon says Sushant Singh Rajput was acting cheesy even after the shoot of the film got over

Talking about the casting of Sushant, Dinesh said, “I believe in Sushant as an actor. He knows his craft really well. And also I felt there is a part of him which is very spontaneous.” He said that during the narration of the role, he could see Sushant connecting to the character and feeling alive.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cut out from behind the scenes of Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cut out from behind the scenes of Raabta.

Well, we have never really heard of such a connection between actors and director. Directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and releases on June 9.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd