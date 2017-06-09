Raabta audience reaction: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry is lovely, but the story isn’t

Raabta audience reaction: Audience hailing from different age group gave different ratings to the film. Raabta audience reaction: Audience hailing from different age group gave different ratings to the film.

Riding high on the buzz of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s rumoured relationship and the controversy of an alleged copyright infringement, Raabta hit theatres today, and the audience gave its verdict about whether they liked the film or not. A group of college boys who watched the film told us, “We loved the film. Sushant Singh Rajput has acted really well. Kriti is looking very beautiful! The film is worth 4 stars.”

A mid aged woman however did not enjoy the film too much. She said, “I didn’t like the story that much, of course the actors have done a good job. I don’t understand why reincarnation was brought into the story at all.” Some girls after watching the film told us, “Kriti looks very pretty in the film, the second half of the film is a little ‘off’ but it’s a one time watch. We would give it 3 stars.”

“The theme of the film is confusing, I have watched Magadheera, and I don’t think Raabta is anything close to the film. Sushant has done a good job, I would give this film 2 stars,” said a man who preferred watching Magadheera over Raabta. An older gentleman who watched the film told us, “The movie is about ‘punarjanam’ (reincarnation), which is different from other Bollywood films, so it was interesting. And Deepika Padukone’s song was refreshing.”

Raabta has opened fairly well and is expected to do better over the weekend. People are loving Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry in the film and many are pouring in to watch Deepika’s special song.

