Raabta actor Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput losing his temper: He was taken in wrong way

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been making news ahead of the release of their film Raabta, more for their alleged link-up. At an event in Mumbai today, Kriti took to some chocolate-making as part of the films promotions. She is playing a chocolateur in Raabta. Kriti quite opened up about her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta and how she trained herself in the art of chocolate making.

Here Kriti was asked about Sushant Singh Rajput losing his temper so easily, and if she thinks it is right for him to showcase such an erratic behaviour, especially when he is seen as a role model by many. Sushant had a face off at the Raabta trailer launch event.

Answering this question, Kriti calmly said, “I personally have known him through the filming process. I know him from the time MS Dhoni was not released, when it was released, and even after that, for me he has been the same person throughout. It is unfortunate that he was taken in a wrong way in the event you are talking about. He (Sushant Singh Rajput) was just stating the fact that he doesn’t know something; and that’s not anger that is being confident he didn’t know fully about the topic and he was confident enough to say it. This is absolutely fine!”

Then Sanon also said, “Nobody can see the body language of the person who is talking from the other end. We were taking on the mic, and if you talk in the same manner from different ends, it sounds different. It is very unfortunate that things are taken in such a wrong way.”

After giving an explanation for Sushant’s behaviour Kriti shared a warm gesture for her Raabta co-star, and said, “I know him and as a person, he is not like that at all.”

Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry is looking great in all the Raabta promotional videos and events. Kriti is a chocolateir in the film, and both the actors are seen tempering chocolate in the film’s trailer. So we asked Kriti if that added on the fantastic chemistry that we see on-scree, to which Kriti said, “we didn’t need chocolate to add to our chemistry!”

