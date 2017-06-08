Raabta actor Kriti Sanon on link-up rumours: It is like a daily soap

Link-up rumours don’t bother Raabta actor Kriti Sanon. Link-up rumours don’t bother Raabta actor Kriti Sanon.

She may not be from the film industry but Kriti Sanon says she has learned to deal with rumours surrounding her personal life. Kriti, who has been linked with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, says people forget that actors are also human beings. “Link-up rumours don’t bother me. It is part and parcel of the industry and I know it. I think people sort of forget that apart from being actors, we are human beings who have a normal life. We have our families and friends and go out with them. Whatever is happening my family knows about it.

“I have started laughing at things. I now enjoy the innovation of the stories which come every day, it is like a daily soap,” Kriti told PTI. The actress says whatever is written about her equation with her co-stars, it does not change the bond they share. “It doesn’t affect my personal equation with my co-stars. I don’t think I will stop going on a drive or dinner with people I like.”

Three films old Kriti says she has understood the pros and cons of being blunt and is now more cautious about her choice of words. “As a celebrity, you are judged. But now I am getting used to being judged all the time. When I came to the industry, I was blunt. Now, I have realized I probably can’t do that. Every word a celebrity speaks can be misconstrued and judged. Subconsciously, I have become a little more cautious but I still can’t be a fake,” she says

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App