Raabta actor Kriti Sanon: I would love to work with Tiger Shroff again, we share a special bond

Kriti Sanon talks about her upcoming projects and the special bond she shares with Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon has an interesting mix of films in her kitty and can’t wait for her movies to release. This leggy beauty is busy promoting her upcoming film Raabta where she will be seen opposite the MS Dhoni The Untold Story star, Sushant Singh Rajput. Raabta has been making news for its share of controversies, the on-screen chemistry between Kriti and Sushant, and their alleged off-screen link-up.

At an event when Kriti was asked to throw some light on the development of other films she is working on, namely Bareilly Ki Barfi, she said, “We have started dubbing. I am not getting enough time from Raabta promotions, but whenever I can I am dubbing as much as possible. Shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi is over. In fact, we have shots songs also. The film is looking good and it is very different from any film I have worked on till date. So I am very excited and would love the audience to see me as a girl from Uttar Pradesh for the first time.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy where Kriti Sanon will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is scheduled to release on July 21, 2017.

There is also news that Kriti is in the race to be a part of the Tiger Shroff-starrer, Baaghi 2. Kriti rubbished these rumours for now and said, “I am not aware of the race. I have not been approached for the film, so I don’t know.” Kriti and Tiger worked together on their first film together in Heropanti. Talking about Tiger, she said, “I would love to work with Tiger because I did my first film with him. We share a special bond, but I have not been approached.”

