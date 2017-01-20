Ra.One animator Charu Khandal passes away at 32, Mumbai police seek legal opinion

Charu Khandal was one of the lead animators of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Ra.One Charu Khandal was one of the lead animators of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One might not have won over the audience as a film but it was applauded for its animation. It also won a National Award for Best Special Effects in 2012. Charu Khandal, the artiste behind the big win, breathed her last on January 17, at the age of 32.

Reportedly, Charu was paralysed after a speeding car hit her auto-rickshaw in 2012. She suffered serious head and spine injuries. The police have sought legal opinion and a cause of death report to investigate if they can file new charges in this matter after an alleged drunk driving incident left Charu in a this physical state.

“It’s a rare case. We have sought the opinion of legal experts. We have also asked for the cause-of-death report of Khandal. We will have to ascertain if the cause of her death can be co-related to the injuries caused by the accident. We will take appropriate action,” senior police inspector Subhash Khanvilkar of Oshiwara police station told Hindustan Times.

Charu Khandal had been one of the lead animators of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular superhero film Ra.One which released in 2011

Red Chillies VFX took to their Facebook handle to post a message on the same, “In memory of Charu Khandal: Charu Khandal, a former team member of our studio, passed away on Tuesday morning, 17th January, 2017. Charu will always be remembered for being a happy go lucky, spirited girl and a true fighter!”

A few Red Chillies VFX team members who remember working with her said, “She was always passionate towards her work, and believed that she could make a difference with her contributions. We all pray to the lord almighty for her soul to rest in peace and hope that her story continues to inspire young aspirants wanting to make a difference.”

With inputs from ANI

