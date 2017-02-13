R Madhavan’s unforgettable moment while speaking at Harvard University

R Madhavan feels honoured to speak at Harvard University R Madhavan feels honoured to speak at Harvard University

Actor R Madhavan on Monday said that speaking at the 14th edition of the India Conference at Harvard, one of the largest student-run conferences with a focus on India in the US, was unforgettable. Other popular Indian personalities who spoke at the conference included well-known designer Manish Malhotra and Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Sharing an image that also features Manish Malhotra, Madhavan wrote on his Twitter page: “With THE @ManishMalhotra (awesome talk) and students of Harvard Business School. Unforgettable times.” According to a Twitter post by India Conference, Madhavan’s speech was “extremely mature and really funny.”

The two-day event, hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University, brought together business leaders, entertainment professionals, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India’s path to global leadership.

R Madhavan has worked in various Bollywood films like Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, 3 Idiots, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main and Saala Khadoos to name a few. During his career span, he has shared the screens with various Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham.

Earlier, while speaking at Harvard, actor Pawan Kalyan said he was suicidal years ago, “My focus was not on education; my focus was on issues that plagued the society. It made me go into depression. I wanted to commit suicide. As most of you know my brother (Chiranjeevi) was an actor by then. He owned a licensed pistol. I wanted to kill myself but my family counselled me. I then began experimenting with life. I studied computers, practised yoga, learned martial arts. I never wanted to be an actor. I wanted to be a yogi.”

According to reports, Vivek Oberoi too will be speaking at Harvard University as well.

