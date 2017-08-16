R. Madhavan thinks a well-told story and performances reach out to a global audience

R. Madhavan feels that language in no more a barrier in the world of cinema. R. Madhavan feels that language in no more a barrier in the world of cinema.

Actor R. Madhavan feels that language in no more a barrier in the world of cinema. “Language is no more a barrier — not just between Bollywood and the southern industry, but between Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood and everywhere possible, because people are watching ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Gravity’ with as much intensity they are watching a Hindi or Tamil films. So, we are competing at a global level,” Madhavan told IANS.

The actor, 47, says a good story and performance reach out to a wider audience.

“‘Baahubali’ was a dubbed film in Hindi and definitely a huge grosser. So, I think a well-told story and performances reach out to a global audience and we need to be global with our films,” he added.

Talking about his work, the “Saala Khadoos” actor said: “I have multiple projects waiting to go on the floor, but I have to really wrap my head around the next subject… ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ is next on the cards and then a biopic. It’s a very interesting year ahead and there are a lot of challenges, but I’m just beginning to play the game.”

The actor, 47, says he has to change the way he romances. But does he still wish to play a chocolate boy on screen? “No, there is no more chance of me being a chocolate boy,” said, the actor, who added, “I don’t feel it at all as much as people urging and egging me to do. I don’t want to make a fool of myself.”

