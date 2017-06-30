R Madhavan shares a shower selfie, makes Dia Mirza’s heart go pitty-pat. See photo

Actor R Madhavan shared this selfie on his official Instagram account. Actor R Madhavan shared this selfie on his official Instagram account.

R Madhavan took a selfie post shower and we can’t help but sigh looking at it. The actor shared the picture on his official Instagram page and wrote, “Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels …” The picture, which went viral online, has not just us going weak in the knees. Maddy’s Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star Dia Mirza commented on the picture and said, “Uffooo”. We can’t stop gushing about good looks, and eyes brimming with magic, and with his rugged good looks in the upcoming film, Vikram Vedha has left swooning over him.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, in which he plays the role of a cop Vikram. The film has impressed the audience with its trailer and the music composed by newbie CS Sam has also left fans humming. This film also has actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of a criminal Vedha.

Other than this, Maddy will also be working with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Chanda Mama Door Ke. He will be donning the officer’s uniform for his role as a pilot in this film. This look is sure to remind his fans of his role in the hit film Rang De Basanti. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, the film is currently in its pre-production stages.

