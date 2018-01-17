R Madhavan opens up about Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake

R Madhavan on Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake, “It is too premature for me to talk about it. I don’t know whether I will be doing it also, because it is actually a burden of love more than a creative call.” R Madhavan on Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake, “It is too premature for me to talk about it. I don’t know whether I will be doing it also, because it is actually a burden of love more than a creative call.”

R Madhavan is making his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video India’s original web series Breathe. The 3 Idiots actor, who made his debut as a producer with sports drama Saala Kahadoos, is now all set to produce yet another film, a biopic.

There have been talks that Maddy’s film Vikram Vedha will have a Hindi remake and there were a few reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan might play the leading role. But these reports were later rubbished.

At the trailer launch of Breathe, when the actor was asked about Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake, Madhavan confirmed that it will be made this year, but he also said that it is too early to comment on who would play the main role.

On who would play the lead role, the actor said, “Some actor who will give us a great date and an enormous market. But it is too premature for me to talk about it. I don’t know whether I will be doing it also, because it is actually a burden of love more than a creative call. I have always shied away from remaking my own stuff in a different language, except from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. But I can assure you that it is being made this year for sure.”

Madhavan, who has been part of South Cinema and Bollywood successfully for many years, was asked if he thinks that juggling the two industries has cost him the title of a superstar.

To this, he said, “Ya, I am totally in agreement with this. They (the South Indian film industry) wanted to give me a title too, but I said no, and they were very offended that I didn’t want a title. They have all sorts of titles, but I’ll tell you one thing, that my only biggest award in my life is that after twenty years I am still playing the main leads, and I am doing the kind of work I want to do. And I am known as ‘Maddy paaji’, ‘Maddy bhaaijaan’, ‘Maddy bhai’, ‘Maddy anna’ all over the world. That is an award very few can claim.”

So what was the title the South Indian film industry wanted to honour our Maddy with, and he smiled and said, “it was the King of Smiles.”

