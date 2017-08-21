R Madhavan not a part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. R Madhavan not a part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan.

Everybody is quite excited to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. A few days back we had reported that Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the film and that he will be playing the role of a musician. This had left the fans excited who couldn’t wait to see both Aish and Anil recreating the magic of ‘Taal’.

However, today a few reports suggested that Anil Kapoor might not be a part of Fanney Khan, and that R Madhavan is considered to being cast opposite Aishwarya. When indianexpress.com got in touch with one of the producers, Prerna Arora of Kriarj Entertainment, she rubbished the news about casting Madhavan. Prerna said, “Completely untrue and nothing is confirmed. As soon as we have official confirmations, I will talk about it first.”

She further added how Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and director Atul Manjrekar are still searching for an actor who will suit the character perfectly. She said, “Nothing has been confirmed at all. Right now because Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was creatively busy, and they are looking at various options because Mr Mehra and director Mr Atul Manjrekar are very clear that they will work with an actor who will suit the part completely, and yes they’ve been thinking of people that there are no confirmations. These have been some conversations with an actor or two, but nothing has been confirmed, nothing officially has happened. Infact R Madhavan is out of the city or country, so there have been no talks or confirmations.”

Fanney Khan is going to be a musical, and would mark the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Atul Manjrekar. The film is set to go on floors by the end of this month, and will be ready for release mid next year.

