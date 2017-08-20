R Madhavan: I’m not used to being called hot

R Madhavan had shared this selfie on his official Instagram account. R Madhavan had shared this selfie on his official Instagram account.

Actor R Madhavan, whose latest shower selfie has got over one lakh likes from fans and followers, says his shower selfie is a bit of an embarrassment because he is not used to being called hot. How does it feel to have a new generation of girls swooning over your shower selfie at the age of 47?

“The shower selfie was a little bit of an embarrassment for me also because I am not used to being called hot. I don’t relate to that. So, after a while I was wondering why I put that shower selfie up because I don’t look like that all the time,” Madhavan said.

The Saala Khadoos actor says he feels really flattered. “It feels really flattering that girls swoon over you at this age. I just take that with a pinch of salt. I am very grateful to them for that and and I adore them for thinking of me but I can’t dwell on it,” he added.

On the acting front, Madhavan will be seen in the Hindi space adventure film Chanda Mama Door Ke along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He was last seen in Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha and says despite facing hurdles during its release, the film has made history.

Vikram Vedha, which released on July 21, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore. Inspired from the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster scenario. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and Kathir.

Superstar Rajinikanth too described latest Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha, which stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, a “mass film made with so much class”.

