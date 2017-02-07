R Madhavan gets aboard Chandamama Door Ke with Sushant Singh Rajput. Their Twitter exchange is out of this world

Chandamama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Chandamama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

With Chandamama Door Ke, R Madhavan is set to go where few men have gone before — outer space. The actor is all set to play an astronaut in the film, which already has Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The actor, who is remembered and loved for his several roles in Bollywood including Tanu Weds Manu and Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, recently joined the cast of Chandamama Door Ke and was welcomed onboard by Sushant.

The film is produced by Viki Rajani and Eros and has Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan as the director. Sushant appeared pretty excited with the announcement and he wrote on Twitter that he just can’t wait to begin the shoot with Maddy. The MS Dhoni actor wrote, “I’ve been your fan since a long time. Can’t wait to start working with you bro,” in response to which the Tanu Weds Manu actor showered praises on Sushant for his blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Maddy wrote, “Brotherrrrrrr the feeling is Mutual… you know I was blown by MSD .. cant wait for the Magic to start.” Chandamama Door Ke talks about India’s space program and its astronaut landing on the moon in 2017-18. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will go on floors by mid-2017.

Check out Madhavan and Sushant Singh Rajput tweet here:

Brotherrrrrrr the feeling is Mutual… you know I was blown by MSD .. cant wait for the Magic to start … http://t.co/wL3JFqR9Gn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 7, 2017

I’ve been your fan since a long time.

Can’t wait to start working with you bro. @ActorMadhavan . ✊#chandamamadoorke — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) February 7, 2017

Madhavan’s last Hindi film, Saala Khadoos, performed fairly well at the box office. The actor played the role of a mixed martial arts trainer and introduced actor and boxer Ritika Singh with his film. Now, the actor is prepping up for his next crime-thriller Tamil film, Vikram Vedha, in which the actor plays a cop.

