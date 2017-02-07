R Madhavan’s defence training to help him in his next

R. Madhavan joins Sushant Singh Rajput and NawazuddinSiddiqui in India’s first space film which is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together. R. Madhavan joins Sushant Singh Rajput and NawazuddinSiddiqui in India’s first space film which is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together.

R. Madhavan will be playing the role of a pilot in Chanda Mama Door Ke and the actor says his experience of working on “Rang De Basanti” and television show Sea Hawks will help in performing better. Madhavan joins Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in India’s first space film which is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together.

The film will see Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor to essay the role of an Air Force pilot in the film. “I can’t wait to see this film with my son. I am sure he will be proud of me. It’s such an awesome story and fantastic team. This role will definitely require much prepping as we are doing it with a lot of authenticities,” Madhavan said in a statement.

“I myself have a defence background as I have trained for the National Cadet Corps. I know the basics having done ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Sea Hawks’,” he said. Produced by Viki Rajani and directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Chanda Mama Door Ke will release January 26 next year. “Madhavan is a terrific actor, so having him on board,

along with Sushant and Nawaz can assure the audience great performances. Madhavan is supercharged and excited about the movie,” Rajani said.

Madhavan’s last Hindi film, Saala Khadoos, performed fairly well at the box office. The actor played the role of a mixed martial arts trainer and introduced actor and boxer Ritika Singh with his film. Now, the actor is prepping up for his next crime-thriller Tamil film, Vikram Vedha, in which the actor plays a cop.