R Madhavan celebrates birthday on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

Actor R Madhavan turned 48 on June 1. On the occasion, he celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of Zero including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Aanand L Rai. The Tanu Weds Manu actor uploaded photos of the celebrations on Instagram in which he can be seen cutting the cake and posing with SRK and Aanand. Madhavan is one of the many actors who will make a cameo apperance in Zero.

Zero stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol and Tigmanshu Dhulia and will feature cameos from Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, late legendary actor Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Madhavan. The film is about a vertically challenged man (played by Shah Rukh), who falls in love with a superstar (played by Katrina). Anushka Sharma plays the role of an intellectually disabled woman.

Madhavan was last seen in a special appearance in a Bramma directorial Magalir Mattum. His last full role was in Pushkar–Gayathri’s film Vikram Vedha, an action-crime thriller in which he starred with Vijay Sethupathi. The film was inspired by Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. His next film is Savyasachi, wherein he will appear in a full role for the first time in a Telugu film. He wrapped up the filming last month and wrote on Instagram, “It’s a Film Wrap for me on @Savyasachi and what a fantastic time I had. Many a film wrap I have seen but none like this .. thank you so much for the Love @mythriofficial and Chandu Mondeti and the entire unit. I wait with bated breath for the next time .Wish you more Blockbusters like #rangasthalam ..God Bless (sic),”

Madhavan will also star in a bilingual film on rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan directed by A. Sarkunam and Gautham Menon. He will also star alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood science fiction film Chanda Mama Door Ke.

