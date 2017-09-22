Quiz: How well do you know Dilip Kumar?

Dilip Kumar is one of the greatest artistes in the history of Hindi cinema. In a career spanning decades, Dilip Kumar delivered excellent performances consistently in the 1960s and 1970s. Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar is fondly remembered as the King of Tragedy for the many roles he essayed. His grasp on the art of acting was as perfect as his dialogue delivery and his onscreen facial expressions. His work continues to inspire generations of actors in Hindi cinema.

How much do you know about Dilip Kumar? Dilip Kumar is among the greatest actors of Bollywood ever. But do you know enough about him? Where was Dilip Kumar born? Lahore , Peshawar , Rawalpindi , Dilip Kumar’s real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. But who gave him the name Dilip Kumar? Devika Rani , V. Shantaram , Mehboob Khan , Who was Dilip Kumar’s mentor? K. Asif , Ashok Kumar , Amiya Chakravarty , What is the age difference between Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu? 22 years , 24 years , 26 years , Who was Dilip Kumar’s second wife? Asma Sahiba , Kamini Kaushal , Saira Banu , Dilip Kumar holds the Guinness World Record for what? Maximum number of hits in Bollywood , Maximum number of awards by an Indian actor , Maximum number of years active , Who described Dilip Kumar as the ‘ultimate method actor’? Hrishikesh Mukherjee , Satyajit Ray , Shah Rukh Khan , What did Dilip Kumar do before entering films? Taxi driver in Mumbai , Fruit seller in Pune , Salesman in Hyderabad , What was the range of Dilip Kumar’s fees during his peak? Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh , Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh , Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh , Apart from Dilip Kumar, what were the other names being considered for his screen name? Rajiv Kumar and Mukesh Kumar , Uday Kumar and Vaaman Kumar , Shiv Kumar and Rajesh Kumar

