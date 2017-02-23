Queen Elizabeth II invited Amitabh Bachchan to Buckingham Palace. He is too busy to go

Amitabh Bachchan is too busy to accept Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation. Amitabh Bachchan is too busy to accept Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation.

The angry young man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has declined the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, the Duke Of Edinburgh, to the UK-India Year of Culture launch at the Buckingham Palace, which scheduled to happen at the end of this month. Queen Elizabeth II, 90, is the world’s longest reigning sovereign who wishes to strengthen the special cultural partnership between the two countries.

Yet the gentleman that he is, Amitabh extended his regret to the invitation. But what made the veteran actor refuse to attend such a grand event? According to a Mid-Day source, “Prior commitments are making it impossible for him to fly to London for the gala. He has already extended his regret to the invitation, citing pre-scheduled commitments, but is honoured to receive a special invite from Buckingham Palace.”

Also, the publicist of the Piku actor confirmed, “Yes, Mr. Bachchan has been extended a rare invitation by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to grace the UK-India Cultural Year reception. Unfortunately, however, he will be unable to attend due to prior commitments.”

We tried to find out what is that which is keeping the biggest cultural icon of India so busy to represent India on an international platform. The actor is prepping up for the trailer launch of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 and would soon begin shooting for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. He also is a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Gaurang Doshi’s Aankhen 2.

